11 test positive in Hassan

As many as 11 people, including eight who had returned from Mumbai, tested positive to COVID-19 in Hassan on Saturday. With this, the total number of positive cases reported in the district has increased to 237. Among them, 184 have been discharged after they recovered and one person died.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, here on Saturday, told presspersons that at present 52 infected people were being treated at the COVID hospital in Hassan. Among the eight returnees from Mumbai, one was a native of Holenarsipur and the rest were from Channarayapatna taluk.

Besides them, two people, primary contacts of the patient who died on Friday, and a five-year-old boy of Arkalgud taluk also tested positive. The DC said a group of people from K.R.Pet in Mandya had visited the boy’s family in Arkalgud taluk in connection with a marriage proposal. “We are still verifying the source of infection. The village has been declared a containment zone. All the patients have been shifted to the COVID hospital”, he said.