11 staff members of Belagavi hotel test positive

06 May 2021 14:02 IST

Chief Minister Yediyurappa had stayed there last month

As many as 11 staff members of a hotel in which Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other VIP s stayed during the Belagavi bypoll campaigning in April have tested positive to COVID-19.

The swab samples of as many as 45 staff members of UK 27, the hotel owned by Food Minister Umesh Katti, were collected on April 16, after the Chief Minister announced that he had tested positive.

It is estimated that some of the staff had come in contact with the Chief Minister.

The results, however, were declared on May 4. The staff were informed on Friday. They were given two weeks’ leave and asked to stay isolated at home.

All of them are non-symptomatic and doing well, a doctor from the district hospital said.