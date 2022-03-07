11 North Karnataka students return from Ukraine

Nine of them land in Belagavi and four in Hubballi

Ladakh MP Amyang Tsering Namgyal receiving students who returned from Ukraine at the airport in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

As many as 11 students from North Karnataka districts returned from Ukraine on Monday.

Rajya Sabha MP Eeranna Kadadi, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath and Airport Director Rajkumar Mourya welcoming students who reached Sambra in Belagavi from Ukraine on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Nine of them landed at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi and four in Hubballi.

Rajya Sabha member Eeranna Kadadi, MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi and Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath were among those who received the medical students at the Sambra Airport here. The remaining four were received in Hubballi.

Belagavi students Shreya Herkal, Priya Chabbi and Preeti Chabbi, Priya Nidagundi, Rakesh Pujari and Nagesh Pujari and Amogh Chougale said that they were happy to be back home. Their parents and relatives were overjoyed to see them.

Mr. Hiremath said that a few students were still left in Ukraine and that efforts are being made to trace and rescue them.

Ladakh MP Amyang Tsering Namgyal was present when the students arrived in Hubballi Airport.

He said that Operation Ganga has been successful in rescuing and evacuating Indian students from the most inaccessible areas in Ukraine. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in supervising the operation.

Tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal said that he has informed the Prime Minister’s Offce about the safe return of students here.