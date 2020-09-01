11 more die in Hassan district

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection in Hassan district increased to 200 on Tuesday, with 11 deaths reported on the day. The total number of confirmed cases reported in the district reached 8,486, including 461 fresh cases reported on the day. This is the highest number of cases reported on a single day so far.

Six patients of Hassan taluk, one each from Belur, Arsikere taluks, two from Channarayapatna taluk and one more from a neighbouring district died of the infection on the day.

So far, 5,538 people have been discharged after they recovered. On Monday, 206 were discharged. As many as 2,738 patients are undergoing treatment. Among them, 51 people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases reported on the day, 21 are from Alur, eight from Arkalgud, 41 from Arsikere, 47 from Belur, 42 from Channarayapatna, 275 from Hassan, 18 from Holenarsipur, six from Sakleshpur and three from other districts, said a bulletin issued by K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer.