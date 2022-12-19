11 more added to KPCC poll panel

December 19, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the inclusion of 11 additional leaders in the Karnataka Pradesh Election Committee for selection of candidates for the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

In the first list, 37 members had been named in the committee. Now the total strength of the committee stands at 48.

Additional leaders included in the committee are: B.L. Shankar, Parameshwara Naik, Umashree, Ramesh Kumar, Ramanath Rai, H.M. Revanna, A.M. Hindasgeri, Zameer Ahmed, Shivanand Patil, Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur, and Sharan Prakash Patil.

The Karnataka Pradesh Election Committee is to shortlist candidates and oversee upcoming Assembly elections in the State. The party had received 1,350 applications seeking ticket for 224 Assembly constituencies in the State.

