11 monuments in Mysuru region open for adoption

March 27, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Eleven monuments in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts have been identified under the project, Adopt a Monument, an initiative of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Government of Karnataka.

The department has released the list of 53 monuments identified in the State, including nine in the four districts, for adoption. Interested organisations can submit their proposals –the details of the monument which they would like to adopt – through the e-procurement platform of the Government of Karnataka at https://www.eproc.karnataka.gov.in

The details of the adoption scheme are available at https://archaeology.karnataka.gov.in

The organisations adopting monuments would be referred to as “Smaraka Mitras”.

According to DAMH, the scheme aims to provide an inclusive tourist experience giving due recognition while preserving the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the monuments, which are an integral part in promoting tourism, attracting domestic and international tourists.

The five monuments identified for adoption in Mandya include – Srirangapatna Fort and Moat in Srirangapatna; Shiva Temple at Thegginaghatta in K.R. Pet taluk; Kodandarama Temple at Haruvu in Pandavapura taluk; Melukoterayagopura, Kalyani and Bhuvaneshwari Mantap and Akka-Tangiyara Kola, both in Melukote.

In Kodagu, Raja’s Tombs in Madikeri and Nalanadu Palace at Yarakapad village in Madikeri taluk have been identified for adoption under the scheme.

The kalyani at Varakodu in Varuna hobli of Mysuru taluk and Chandra Pushkarni at Kollegal and Chamarajanagar district are the two other monuments that can be adopted for taking up initiatives as listed by the DAMH.

A project note released by DAMH said the scheme has been launched to encourage public and private organisations to adopt the monuments for conservation, development, and operation and maintenance of tourist amenities under their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The overall aim is to develop the tourism ecosystem in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, and promote, conserve and enhance the heritage monuments in Karnataka, the note said.

“Karnataka has over 20,000 heritage monuments and over 800 of them are protected by the State government. Heritage has created a strong positioning for the State on the global tourism map as a land with rich cultural heritage, and memorable stories of great kingdoms and leaders,” according to the DAMH.

The scheme will not only create a platform to make Karnataka’s monuments a must-see tourism experience but also create opportunities for the community enabling socio-economic development. The scheme has identified basic tourism amenities, advanced tourist amenities, and conservation works that may be undertaken by the “Smaraka Mitras” in consultation with nodal departments.

Under the scheme, whoever adopts the monument has to develop basic tourism infrastructure in and around heritage monuments, and protect them besides developing facilities, and amenities to improve the tourist experience at the sites, and spreading awareness about the monuments.

Some works are mandatory to undertake after adoption. They include building public conveniences such as toilets, drinking water facilities, and illumination. Certain advanced works are optional and can be undertaken if the organisations wish to do so. They include tourist facilitation-cum-interpretation centre, sound and light show, and cultural shows, the note said.