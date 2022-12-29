11 MBBS, one engineering student selected for Dr. P.S. Shankar Scholarship

December 29, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Eleven students from the first-year Medical stream and one student from the Engineering stream have been selected for the Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratisthan Scholarship-2023. The students will be honoured at the 23rd anniversary celebrations of the Pratishthan in Kalaburagi on January 1.

The president of the Pratishthan, H. Veerabhadrappa, and secretary Narendra Badasheshi told presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday said that the students would get the scholarship during their academic course from 2022-2027. Those selected for the scholarships were from poor economic backgrounds and priority had been given to those who had studied in Kannada medium schools, Dr. Veerabhadrappa said.

The details are as follows:

Kartik Tippeswami: The son of a autorickshaw driver from Davangere, who secured 599 marks in PU-II and got admission at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh is selected for the Dr.P.S.Shankar Pratisthan Scholarship.

Deepak Shashidhar of Hassan (594 marks) and Ananya Prakash Karpur of Dharwad (586 marks), got seats at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute Sciences (BMCRI) would receive the Dr. P.S. Shankar Scholarship.

Similarly, Puneet Rajkumar Biradar of B.J. Medical College Pune; Sanjana Vijaykumar and Bhavanisri Amrut Reddy of Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS); Sagar Bheemsha of Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS); Pratiksha Desai of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh; Prashant Chandoor of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madakeri; Surabhi Suresh Shetty Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore; Shivakumar Bhavikatti of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and research Centre in Bengaluru will receive a monthly scholarship of ₹1,500 for the next 54 months during their course.

Asha Vittal Rathod, who got admission in Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics and Communication) at Sharnbasva University, is also eligible for the scholarship.

National Vaidya Shri Award

H. Paramesh, a well-known pediatric pulmonologist, who is known for his remarkable contribution in the area of lung treatment in children, has been selected for the prestigious Dr. P.S. Shankar National Vaidya Shri Award.

Vaidya Sahitya Award

Dr. H.S. Anupama, a gynecologist and a Kannada writer, who educated women about their health issues through her writings, will be honoured with Dr. P.S. Shankar Vaidya Sahitya Award on the occasion.