11 ‘Koosina Mane’ crèches inaugurated in Nanjangud taluk

Besides providing nutritious food, the facility also looks after the child’s learning needs, ensuring activities for the child’s overall growth

March 09, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLA, at the inauguration of ‘Koosina Mane’ at Deboor village in Nanjangud taluk on Saturday, March 9.

Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLA, at the inauguration of ‘Koosina Mane’ at Deboor village in Nanjangud taluk on Saturday, March 9. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLA, on Saturday, March 9, inaugurated 11 ‘Koosina Mane’ crèches in Nanjangud taluk with the symbolic inauguration of the childcare centre at Debooru in the taluk.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the facility encourages women from rural areas to be part of MGNREGA as it promises to look after their young ones. In rural areas where facilities of daycare are not available, Koosina Mane, an initiative of the Department of Rural Development and panchayat raj, was conceptualised to look after the children of working mothers enrolled under the MGNREGA when they go for work.

Besides providing nutritious food, the facility also looks after the child’s learning needs, ensuring activities for the child’s overall growth. The working mothers of MGNREGA can peacefully leave their children in Koosina Mane as they are taken care of by the caretakers appointed for the purpose, he said.

The ‘Koosina Mane’ scheme was announced in the Budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The government has proposed to open nearly 4,000 crèches for the benefit of working mothers enrolled under MGNREGA. The government announced the scheme in the Budget last year to provide medical care, nutrition, and safety to the children of women from rural areas enrolled under the MGNREGA. The caretakers of the children at the child homes will be paid a sum of ₹316 a day under the scheme. The women will be financially empowered since 100 days of employment is assured under the scheme.

