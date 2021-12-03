11 Kodagu schoolchildren test positive

MYSURU

03 December 2021 19:39 IST

All belong to same class; 192 children have so far tested negative

Eleven students of a school in Madikeri have tested positive to COVID-19 on Friday. All the students are from Class 8 of Kodagu Vidyalaya.

Confirming this to The Hindu, Kodagu DHO Venkatesh said a student tested positive on November 27 and another student of the same class got infected on November 30. “On knowing this, we went to the school and collected details. As a precaution, samples of 51 students of Class 8 (A and B sections) were sent for the RT-PCR test and nine have tested positive,” he said.

Dr Venkatesh said the Deputy Commissioner was informed and he spoke to the school management on the matter. A decision was taken to test the children from class 6 to 10. Accordingly, the samples were collected and sent for the test. Out of 289 samples, 192 samples have tested negative and the reports of remaining samples are awaited, he informed.

Dr. Venkatesh said the students tested positive on November 27 and 30 are symptomatic with one of them admitted in a hospital and nine other infected students are asymptomatic. “Ten infected students are home isolated and there is no need to panic. Our teams are visiting isolated children. If there is any inconvenience, such children can be shifted to COVID-19 Care Centers as arrangements for housing children have been made,” he added.