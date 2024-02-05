ADVERTISEMENT

11 KFD cases reported in Shivamogga, increasing total active cases in Karnataka to 37

February 05, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Shivamogga

With this, the total number of cases reported this year in Karnataka has gone up to 64. Among them, 37 are from Uttara Kannada, 24 from Shivamogga and three from Chikkamagaluru district

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of women carrying firewood. Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) spreads through ticks in forests. | Photo Credit: Biswa Ranjan Rout

As many as 11 fresh cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) were reported in Shivamogga on February 4, increasing the total active cases in the district to 13.

The Virus Diagnostic Laboratory in Shivamogga tested 18 blood samples from the district on February 4. Of them, 11 tested positive for the disease. With this, the total number of cases reported this year in Karnataka has gone up to 64. Among them, 37 are from Uttara Kannada, 24 from Shivamogga and three from Chikkamagaluru district.

The disease spreads through ticks in forests. So far, 25 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered. The disease claimed the life of one person each in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. As of February 4, 37 people were under treatment. .

D. Randeep, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department, met officials of the three districts, in Shivamogga on February 3, to discuss the measures necessary to avoid further deaths.

Related Topics

Karnataka / disease

