February 07, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Eleven inter-caste couples were among the 120 couples that entered wedlock at the mass marriage programme organised during the Suttur Jathre Mahotsava (annual festival) at Suttur near Mysuru in Karnataka on February 7.

While 61 couples belonged to Scheduled Castes, 26 belonged to Scheduled Tribes, and 18 couples belonged to Backward Classes. Four couples belonged to Veerashaiva Lingayat caste.

Out of the 120 couples, 23 hail from Tamil Nadu. Four couples belong to disabled category.

The marriages were conducted in the presence of Suttur mutt seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra swamiji.

The couples were also administered an oath of good conduct and maintenance of harmonious relationship.

Each bride was presented a saree, blouse, a mangalya and a foot ring. Each groom was presented a dhoti and a shirt.

The mass marriage ceremony was open to all couples irrespective of caste or religion.

A total of 3,076 couples have entered wedlock at the mass marriage programme organised during the annual Suttur Jathre between 2000 and 2023. The marriage of another 457 couples had been conducted during the mass marriage ceremony organised every month by the Suttur mutt at Suttur.

Hence, a total of 3,533 couples have entered wedlock at Suttur mutt in Suttur near Mysuru so far.