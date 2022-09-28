11% increase in overall registration for CAT 2022 

There has also been 6% increase in category candidates’ registration

There has also been 6% increase in category candidates’ registration

With a few enhancements to the processes related to outreach and registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, initiated by Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB), the convenor institute, and the CAT Committee, there has been an increase of 11% in overall registrations and 6% in category candidates’ registration.

In a first, to target the younger demographic, digital campaigns were used to create awareness about the opening of applications for CAT 2022 and the extension of the deadline. Ashis Mishra, chairperson of CAT 2022, said in a release: “Student-centric changes will enhance the registration and other processes of CAT, thereby making it possible for candidates to focus on preparing for the examination itself.”

Some of the steps taken to enhance the process included releasing announcements of CAT 2022 in publications in the Northeast and in all Union Territories. In many new locations like Manipur, Tripura, and Union Territories like Lakshadweep, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Ladakh and Leh, test centres have also been set up. To provide hassle-free registration experience, two payment gateways were also given for CAT 2022. Along with a facility to register for non-IIM registration, the logos of non-institutions have also been placed on the CAT website to enhance their visibility.

“CAT 2022 will be conducted in test centres in 150 cities. Candidates have been given the option to select any of the six test cities in order of their preference. They must declare and maintain a valid and unique e-mail account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process,” said the release.

The test, which will be computer-based, will be conducted on November 27 in three separate sessions - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

Mr. Mishra further said: “The preparations and the conduct of the examination are being done with continued COVID-19 uncertainty. The information provided on the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central and State governments, and IIMs. candidates are advised to check the CAT website regularly for the latest information.”

Important dates

· Registration commenced at 10 a.m. on August 3, 2022, and closed at 5 p.m. on September 21.

· Admit cards can be downloaded from 5 p.m. on October 27.

· CAT 2022 results expected to be declared around second week of January 2023