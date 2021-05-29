11 held on dacoity charge

Police have seized 300 grams of gold that had been sold to a jeweller in Kanhangad, Kerala

Central Crime Branch (CCB) and Moodbidri police personnel arrested 11 persons in connection with one case of dacoity and a related case of attempt to commit dacoity in Moodbidri Police limits.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here that Mohammed Mahaz, 20, of Uppala in Kasargod, Kerala, with several criminal cases and residing in Beluvai near Moodbidri, and Mohammed Adil, 25, of Uppala were arrested in connection with kidnap and dacoity of 440 grams of gold. The police recovered 300 g of gold sold to a jeweller in Kanhangad in Kerala for ₹13,86,600.

Mr. Kumar said Rehman Sheikh from Mumbai had sent a parcel to his relative Syed Hyder Ali of Bengaluru through Vaquar Yunus of Moodbidri in May first week. Learning about the consignment, Mahaz, a friend of Yunus, asked him to come to Beluvai. Mahaz, Adil and others met Yunus at Puchchemogaru and took him to Uppala and looted 440 grams of gold that was in the parcel sent by Sheikh, before releasing him.

On learning that the parcel had not reached Hyder Ali, Sheikh is said to have engaged Abdul Salam alias Pattodi Salam of Jokatte to recover the gold by paying ₹5 lakh. Yunus filed a complaint with the police on May 21 stating that he was facing a threat from Salam. He also revealed the crime committed by Mahaz and his accomplices leading to the arrest of Mahaz and Adil. The police then launched a search for the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, Salam was on May 24 waiting with lethal weapons in two cars to kidnap Yunus and Mahaz to recover the looted gold, along with Sheikh’s brother Abdul Sheikh and Hyder Ali near the residence of Yunus in Moodbidri. Learning about this conspiracy, CCB personnel apprehended them and recovered the cars, five sharp weapons and 10 mobile phones from them.