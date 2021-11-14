11 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 11 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,11,897. Of the fresh cases, six were in Channarayapatna, two in Arkalgud, and one each in Alur, Hassan and Sakleshpur taluks. So far 1,376 people have died due to the infection. As many as 123 people are under treatment.

Shivamogga reported three fresh cases on the day. Of them, one was in Shivamogga and two in Hosanagar taluk. So far 1,072 people have died due to COVID-19 in the district. As many as 33 people are under treatment.