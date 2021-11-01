11 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 11 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Among them, three were in Hassan taluk, two each in Arsikere and , Channarayapatna taluks, one each in Alur, Arkalgud, and Belur and one more from another district. So far 1,373 people have died due to the infection in the district. The total number of cases reported in the district has increased to 1,11,752. As many as 205 people are under treatment.

There were no fresh cases of COVID-19 in Shivamogga on Monday. As many as 37 people are under treatment, said a bulletin issued by the district administration.