11 elephants have died since May 2018: Karnataka tells HC

The Department of Forests on Friday told the High Court of Karnataka that 100 elephants lodged in eight camps are managed properly with sufficient staff and are provided required food and veterinary services as per the Karnataka Forest Code, 1976.

In an affidavit field before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad, the department stated that 11 elephants died between May 2018 and March 2019 in these camps. While 10 died owing to various health reasons one died in an accident on a highway.

It has been pointed out in the affidavit that three veterinarians were deputed from the Animal Husbandry Department to these eight camps and veterinarians visit the camps twice a week and on call during emergencies.

The elephants are provided food, procured through tender, twice a day as prescribed in the code. There are 191 personnel in these eight camps to take care of the elephants and only nine posts are vacant, it has been stated in the affidavit.