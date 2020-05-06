11 doctors, four staff nurses in quarantine in Kalaburagi

As many as 11 doctors and four staff nurses, apart from an X-ray technician, of Basaveshwara Teaching and General Hospital in Kalaburagi were quarantined after a patient admitted for a surgery tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
Surgery ward (c-unit) in the hospital has been sealed.
The 38-year old patient (P-642) from Kalagi was admitted at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Saturday. He had a history of visiting Hyderabad in Telangana. His throat swab sample was collected before he was reffered to the Basaveshwara hospital.
The patient was confirmed positive for COVID 19 on Monday, two days after his admission. As many as five in-patients and nine attenders have been identified as primary and secondary contacts, respectively.
