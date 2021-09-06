11 district offices to be opened in Hosapete in the first phase

KALABURAGI

06 September 2021 18:49 IST

Govt. decides to sanction ₹53 crore for repair and renovation in Vijayanagara district

As part of efforts to make the newly formed Vijayanagara district independently functional, the State government has decided to open 11 district-level offices at Hosapete, headquarters of the district, in the first phase.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Monday, it was decided to sanction ₹53 crore for the repair and renovation of government offices and providing infrastructure to them.

As per information provided by the administration of Ballari, the district from which the new district was carved out, the government has decided to open the district-level offices and recruit the required staff in two phases.

In the first phase, 11 offices — the Deputy Commissioner, the Zilla Panchayat, the Superintendent of Police, the District Health and Family Welfare, the Deputy Director of Land Records, Public Instruction, Women and Child Development, Information and Public Relations, Registration and Stamps, Urban Planning and Development and the Forest — that see more people coming for work on a daily basis will be opened.

“Karnataka Housing Board has identified 83 acres of land in Hosapete for the construction of the district administrative complex. The required funds will be provided in two phases,” Mr. Bommai told the meeting and directed the officials concerned to prepare the blueprint for the district administrative complex ensuring maximum utilisation of available space.

The distribution of District Mineral Foundation funds between Ballari and Vijayanagara districts was also discussed at the meeting.

“The already approved action plan for Ballari District Mineral Foundation funds will be implemented till 2023-24. After that, a formula for distribution of the funds between the two districts will be formulated,” the Chief Minister said.

Considering the potential for developing tourism in the newly formed Vijayanagara district, the Chief Minister said that a meeting will be held with officials of the Archaeological Survey of India to chalk out tourism development plans with focus on the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh, Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, I.S.N. Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works and Home Rajneesh Goel, Special Officer, Vijayanagara district, Anirudh Sravan and other senior officers were present.