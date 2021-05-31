11 COVID-19 deaths in Hassan

Hassan reported 1,369 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths due to the infection on Sunday. With that, the total number of deaths increased to 995 and the number of cases rose to 83,407. Among the dead, five are from Hassan, four from Holenarasipur taluk and two are from Channarayapatna taluk. Since March 22 this year, 529 people have died in the district in the second wave of the infection.

So far, 67,999 have recovered from the infection and 14,413 are undergoing treatment. Among them, 148 are in intensive care units. Of the fresh cases, 349 are from Hassan taluk, 249 from Arkalgud, 203 from Arsikere, 172 from Holenarasipur, 117 from Belur, 87 from Sakleshpur, 63 from Alur, 126 from Channarayapatna and three are from other districts.