11 candidates declared elected unopposed to Legislative Council

Published - June 06, 2024 10:09 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The newly elected Congress MLCs with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

The newly elected Congress MLCs with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All 11 candidates of Congress, BJP, and JD (S) were declared elected unopposed in the biennial elections to the Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Seven candidates of the Congress, three of the BJP, and one candidate of the JD (S) were declared elected unanimously. Elections to the Council were not held as only 11 candidates were in the fray for the same number of seats vacant in the Council.

Congress candidates declared elected are: Yathindra S., son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah; Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju; Chief Minister’s political adviser K. Govindraj; KPCC working president A. Vasanth Kumar; former MLC Ivan D’Souza; party’s Kalaburagi district president Jagdev Guttedar; and Karnataka Minorities Commission’s former chairperson Bilkis Bano.

BJP candidates declared elected are: Former Minister C.T. Ravi, party functionary N. Ravikumar, and senior party leader from Basavakalyan and former MLA Muley Marutirao.

The Janata Dal (S) candidate T.N. Javarayi Gowda was also declared elected unopposed.

