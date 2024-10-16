ADVERTISEMENT

11 arrested, prostitution racket busted

Published - October 16, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Police officers raided a lodge in Khanapur of Belagvi district on Wednesday and arrested 11 men on the charge of running a prostitution racket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on credible information, a team of Khanapur Police raided Amantran Lodge on Belagavi-Panaji National Highway.

It rescued five women and arrested 11 men under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (ITPA). The women were sent to the District Women Rehabilitation Centre.

A complaint was registered against lodge owner Vinayak Laxman Manjarekar. He was arrested, produced before court and sent to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US