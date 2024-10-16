11 arrested, prostitution racket busted

Police officers raided a lodge in Khanapur of Belagvi district on Wednesday and arrested 11 men on the charge of running a prostitution racket.

Acting on credible information, a team of Khanapur Police raided Amantran Lodge on Belagavi-Panaji National Highway.

It rescued five women and arrested 11 men under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (ITPA). The women were sent to the District Women Rehabilitation Centre.

A complaint was registered against lodge owner Vinayak Laxman Manjarekar. He was arrested, produced before court and sent to judicial custody.