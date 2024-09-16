ADVERTISEMENT

11 arrested on the charge of negligence leading to policeman’s accidental death

Published - September 16, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nabhiraj Dayannavar suffered head injury when a rod from a flyover under construction in Hubballi fell on his head and he died in hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested 11 people, including employees of a private construction company, on the charge of causing the death of a police officer due to negligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nabhiraj Dayannavar suffered head injury when a rod from a flyover under construction in Hubballi fell on his head when he was driving to work on September 10.

He died in the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his death, the officer’s son, Vrushabh, filed a complaint. The complaint accused the agency of negligence and failure to take safety measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police officers registered a case against 19 people, including directors of the construction company, and its employees.

The arrested people include engineers, supervisor, crane operator, labour and a labour contractor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the names were given as engineers Jitendrapal Sharma and Bhupendar Pal, supervisor Harsha Hosaganiger and labour contractor Mohammad Rabiulhak.

More arrests may follow, the police said.

Investigators found that the city-based office of the company was closed. Work on the flyover has been stopped temporarily.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad has asked senior officers to submit a report on the safety measures being taken at the construction site and other details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US