11 arrested on the charge of negligence leading to policeman’s accidental death

Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested 11 people, including employees of a private construction company, on the charge of causing the death of a police officer due to negligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nabhiraj Dayannavar suffered head injury when a rod from a flyover under construction in Hubballi fell on his head when he was driving to work on September 10.

He died in the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his death, the officer’s son, Vrushabh, filed a complaint. The complaint accused the agency of negligence and failure to take safety measures.

The police officers registered a case against 19 people, including directors of the construction company, and its employees.

The arrested people include engineers, supervisor, crane operator, labour and a labour contractor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the names were given as engineers Jitendrapal Sharma and Bhupendar Pal, supervisor Harsha Hosaganiger and labour contractor Mohammad Rabiulhak.

More arrests may follow, the police said.

Investigators found that the city-based office of the company was closed. Work on the flyover has been stopped temporarily.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad has asked senior officers to submit a report on the safety measures being taken at the construction site and other details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.