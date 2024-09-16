GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11 arrested on the charge of negligence leading to policeman’s accidental death

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nabhiraj Dayannavar suffered head injury when a rod from a flyover under construction in Hubballi fell on his head and he died in hospital

Published - September 16, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested 11 people, including employees of a private construction company, on the charge of causing the death of a police officer due to negligence.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nabhiraj Dayannavar suffered head injury when a rod from a flyover under construction in Hubballi fell on his head when he was driving to work on September 10.

He died in the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) on Sunday.

Following his death, the officer’s son, Vrushabh, filed a complaint. The complaint accused the agency of negligence and failure to take safety measures.

The police officers registered a case against 19 people, including directors of the construction company, and its employees.

The arrested people include engineers, supervisor, crane operator, labour and a labour contractor.

Some of the names were given as engineers Jitendrapal Sharma and Bhupendar Pal, supervisor Harsha Hosaganiger and labour contractor Mohammad Rabiulhak.

More arrests may follow, the police said.

Investigators found that the city-based office of the company was closed. Work on the flyover has been stopped temporarily.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad has asked senior officers to submit a report on the safety measures being taken at the construction site and other details.

Published - September 16, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.