11 arrested on the charge of negligence leading to policeman’s accidental death

Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested 11 people, including employees of a private construction company, on the charge of causing the death of a police officer due to negligence.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nabhiraj Dayannavar suffered head injury when a rod from a flyover under construction in Hubballi fell on his head when he was driving to work on September 10.

He died in the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) on Sunday.

Following his death, the officer’s son, Vrushabh, filed a complaint. The complaint accused the agency of negligence and failure to take safety measures.

The police officers registered a case against 19 people, including directors of the construction company, and its employees.

The arrested people include engineers, supervisor, crane operator, labour and a labour contractor.

Some of the names were given as engineers Jitendrapal Sharma and Bhupendar Pal, supervisor Harsha Hosaganiger and labour contractor Mohammad Rabiulhak.

More arrests may follow, the police said.

Investigators found that the city-based office of the company was closed. Work on the flyover has been stopped temporarily.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad has asked senior officers to submit a report on the safety measures being taken at the construction site and other details.