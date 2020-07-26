11 accused positive

Belagavi

26 July 2020 21:21 IST

As many as 11 of the 21 persons arrested by the police have tested positive for COVID-19. They are facing the charge of setting an ambulance on fire after their relative died of COVID-19 in Belagavi three days ago.

The police collected their swabs and sent them for testing. The results that arrived on Sunday showed that 11 of the accused had tested positive.

They have all been sent to the COVID-19 cell set up on the premises of Hindalga Jail, after they were remanded in judicial custody.

