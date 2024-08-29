GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10th convocation ceremony of St. Philomena’s College held in Mysuru

611 candidates complete various courses

Updated - August 29, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 10th convocation of St. Philomena’s College in the city was held on Thursday, August 29, and 611 students who completed their respective courses were eligible to receive their degrees in various streams.

While 409 students completed their graduation, 202 students completed their postgraduation and took part in the convocation. Of these, 48 graduates were honoured with gold medals for their outstanding performance.

Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, in his address, said that the New Education Policy (NEP-2020) intends to rely heavily on transforming the teaching-learning process with the help of artificial intelligence and machines.

In this context, he said the age of AI and Machine Learning has already dawned and though some were using it, AI and ML were not accessible to a vast majority. The gap between those who have access to AI and those who do not, is glaring.

Prof. Lokanath said AI is fast unfolding to rival humans and poses a serious challenge and the question is whether it could replace humans in most sectors of the economy including education.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that education was increasingly being controlled by the market and therefore it was compelling authorities to cut corners even on such critical components as teachers and teaching-learning resources.

He also lauded the standards set by St. Philomena’s College in the field of education and said that it was a benchmark for other peer institutions to emulate.

F.B. Febin, Business Head of College Connect at L&T Edu Tech, Chennai, was the chief guest and said that education does not end with completing the college courses but is a life-long learning process. She said this mattered as what one learns in the present times may not be applicable in future.

She urged the students to pursue their passion and get completely involved in the area of their interest for their long-term benefit. Referring to the advent of AI and ML to point out that notwithstanding the proliferation of technology, individuals could still be a strong driving force if they were strong in their fundamentals.

Dr. Bernard Moras, Apostolic Administrator of Diocese of Mysuru, Alfred John Mendonca, Vicar General, Dr.Lourdu Prasad Joseph, Rector of St. Philomena’s Educational Institutions, Dr. Ravi J.D. Saldanha, Principal, St.Philomena’s College and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.