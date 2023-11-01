ADVERTISEMENT

109 ‘Koosina Mane’ to come up in Mandya

November 01, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mandya district in charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy receiving salute from the police at the Karnataka Rajyothsava celebrations in Mandya on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Wednesday said 109 child homes or crèches will be set up in the gram panchayats of Mandya district and added that the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has sanctioned a sum of ₹1.09 crore towards the project.

Each child home or ‘Koosina Mane’ will be built at a cost of ₹1 lakh, he said.

Speaking in Mandya, the Minister said child homes are ready for the inauguration in 21 gram panchayats in the first phase. Likewise, the facilities in other gram panchayats will also be launched.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Koosina Mane’ scheme was announced in the budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio. The government has proposed to open nearly 4,000 child homes for the benefit of working mothers enrolled under MGNREGA.

In a symbolic manner, one such a crèche was opened at Molekoppal in Induvalu Gram Panchayat.

The government announced the scheme in the budget with the objective of providing medical care, nutrition and safety to the children of women from rural areas enrolled under the MGNREGA.

The caretakers of the children at the child homes will be paid a sum of ₹316 a day under the scheme. The women will be financially empowered since 100 days of employment is assured under the scheme, a press release said.

MLA Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda suggested that nodal officers have to be appointed to oversee the functioning of the ‘Koosina Mane’ in each gram panchayat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US