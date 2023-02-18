108-ft. Lord Mahadeshwara statue coming up

February 18, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

A 108-ft.-tall statue of Sri Male Mahadeshwara is expected to be inaugurated either on March 7 or 8. Arrangements for the event are underway, said Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district V. Somanna.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Male Mahadeshwaraswamy Temple atop M.M. Hills on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival, the Minister said he has directed the officials for the faster completion of the remaining works of the project. The work must be over by March 2, Mr. Somanna said, after inspecting the works, including the road connecting to the statue.

The Minister also inspected the arrangements done for the convenience of devotees visiting the Mahashivarathri Jathra Mahotsava which attracts lakhs of devotees.

He said 3,000 people can sit and have prasada on the first floor of the Dasoha Bhavan.

Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh and others were present.

Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Development Authority is constructing the statue as a tourist attraction at the hilltop. A sum of ₹20 crore was being spent on installing the statue at Deepadagiri Vaddu atop the hills. The development works at the hills were being carried out under Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshetra Development Authority.