108 from Hunsur, H.D. Kote ‘stranded’ in Sudan

April 20, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

As many as 108 ‘Hakki-Pikki’ tribals from Hunsur and H.D. Kote taluks in Mysuru district are learnt to be stranded in violence-hit Sudan.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said, “We have information that 108 people from Pakshirajapura and Shankarapura in Hunsur taluk and Tiger Block in H.D. Kote are struck in Sudan. Steps are being taken to bring them back safely.”

The Deputy Commissioner, according to a release, has sought information on the trapped people with details including the passport number, their contact numbers and other information for their rescue. The information on them can be shared to the District Disaster Monitoring Committee or call 0821-2423800/1077.

The tribals lives predominantly in Pakshirajapura. They are learnt to possess some traditional medicinal knowledge and are therefore said to be in demand in some African countries.