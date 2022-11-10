108-feet tall Kempegowda ‘Statue of Prosperity’ sets world record

According to the World Book of Records, it is the first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city

The Hindu Bureau
November 10, 2022 14:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The mammoth 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, set to be unveiled soon at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda, which will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the city on November 11, 2022, has found its way into the Wold Book of Records, London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Explained: Modi to unveil Karnataka’s ‘Statue of prosperity’ on Nov 11; BJP’s plan to woo Vokkaligas?

Dubbed the “Statue of Prosperity” or “Pragatiya Prathime” by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the mammoth statue of the founding architect of Bengaluru, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, is located on the Bengaluru International Airport premises.

According to the World Book of Records, it is the first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city. The citation by WBR said the statue stands 108 feet in height with a sword weighing 4 tonnes.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to share the news and called the record “a matter of pride” for Karnataka. He said the statue symbolised Kempegowda’s vision of a “Global City”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Book of Records Limited, UK is an organization that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records across the world with authentic certification in United Kingdom and Europe.

As part of a slew of events during his visit to the city of Friday, the Prime Minister is expected to unveil the Kempegowda statue and open Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. He will also flag off Vande Bharat Express from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Strengthening Vokkaliga voter base

With the state gearing up for Assembly elections in mid-2023, the Statue of Prosperity has been seen as an attempt by the BJP government to woo Vokkaliga voters, a politically powerful land owning community in Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced plans to install a bronze statue of Kempegowda at the international airport at the cost of ₹100 crore in the year 2019. More recently, the State government had also launched a 45-day campaign to collect mud from lakes, ponds, kalyanis, rivers, pushkarinis and streams in all the villages of Karnataka. The mud would be used to develop a theme park on the 23 acres of land that also houses the statue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
state politics
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app