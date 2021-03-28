10,704 cases disposed of in e-Lok Adalat

As many as 10,704 cases out of the 15,126 cases identified for mediation were disposed of during the e-Lok Adalat conducted in various courts of Dharwad district through video conference on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority and senior Civil Judge R.S. Chinnannavar, a total of 33 benches were set up for the e-Lok Adalat under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of District Legal Services Authoirty Umesh M. Adiga.

While 11 benches were set up in Dharwad, 16 were set up in Hubballi and two each in Kundgol, Navalgund and Kalghatgi.

Apart from the 10,704 cases that were disposed of during the e-Lok Adalat, 80 pre-litigation cases too were disposed of. The settlement amount of these cases came to ₹35.50 crore. Apart from various judges, officials of insurance companies, empanelled advocates of insurance companies, NWKRTC officials, counsel of litigant public took part in the e-Lok Adalat, the release said.

In High Court

In the Dharwad Bench of the High Court of Karnataka, a mega e-Lok Adalat was held on Saturday under the guidance of senior judge K. Somashekhar. Six benches were set up for the purpoe and a total of 301 cases out of the 835 cases identified for mediation were disposed of for a total settlement amount of ₹6.82 crore, Member Secretary of High Court Legal Services Authority Ron Vasudev has said in a press release.