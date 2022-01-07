107 new Omicron cases reported in Karnataka on January 6

Bengaluru

07 January 2022 16:17 IST

Information was tweeted on January 7 by Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar

107 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on January 6, taking the total number to 333.

In a tweet on January 7, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said all affected persons have been isolated, and the primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested.

