KarnatakaBengaluru 07 January 2022 16:17 IST
107 new Omicron cases reported in Karnataka on January 6
Updated: 07 January 2022 16:29 IST
Information was tweeted on January 7 by Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar
107 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on January 6, taking the total number to 333.
In a tweet on January 7, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said all affected persons have been isolated, and the primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested.
