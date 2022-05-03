107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, Bengaluru leads in number of infections

A file photo of a health worker collecting swab sample of a commuter for COVID-19 test, at Kempegowda Bus Stand, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

May 03, 2022 22:27 IST

As many as 100 cases out of the total were reported from Bengaluru Urban district

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 and as many recoveries. There were no deaths recorded on the day.

As many as 100 cases out of the total were reported from Bengaluru Urban district alone. The positivity rate for the day in Karnataka stood at 1.5% and for the week at 1.33%

Karnataka tested as many as 7,114 people on Tuesday, while the authorities aim to soon scale-up tests per day to 30,000, in anticipation of the fourth wave.