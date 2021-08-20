107 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

20 August 2021 23:41 IST

Hassan district reported 107 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,08,635. So far 1,314 people have died due to the infection in the district. As of Friday, 1,119 are under treatment, and among them, 42 are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases 10 are from Alur, nine in Arkalgud, five in Arsikere, 14 in Belur, 11 in Channarayapatna, 38 in Hassan, seven in Holenarsipur and 13 in Sakleshpur taluk.

Shivamogga reported 62 fresh cases on Friday. Among them, 12 were in Shivamogga taluk, eight in Bhadravati, 22 in Tirthahalli, one in Shikaripur, nine in Sagar, five in Hosanagar, two in Sorab, and three more from other districts.

As of Friday, 340 people are under treatment. So far 1,055 people have died due to the infection in the district.