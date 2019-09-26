107 candidates selected at job fair

The Health and Family Welfare Department conducted a job fair for candidates of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Hassan on Thursday. As many as 335 candidates participated in the programme and among them, 107 were selected by hospitals.

M.S. Ramaiah Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Narayana Hrudayalaya, accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Service Providers, participated in the fair. They took the applications and selected a few among them for the posts in their hospitals.

K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that the hospitals have shortlisted a few candidates as well. “They would be invited for interview if candidates in the first list refuse to take up the jobs. The programme received an impressive response”, he said. A majority of the participants were graduates in Nursing.

Hassan Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh inaugurated the job fair. He appealed to the participants to take up self-employment and come up in life through hard work. District Surgeon Krishnamurthi and others were present.