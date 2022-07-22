10,660 cases identified for resolution during Lok Adalat in Mandya

During the last Lok Adalat in Mandya, 11,012 cases were resolved. The next round of Lok Adalat will be held on August 13

The next round of Lok Adalat in Mandya, Karnataka will be held on August 13. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Mandya reckons that 10,660 cases have the potential to be resolved.

Of these, 590 have already been sorted out through mediation at the pre-litigation stage. “Efforts will be made to resolve maximum number of cases in the interest of the litigants,” said M.A. Nalini Kumar, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of Legal Services Authority, in Mandya on July 22.

In Mandya district, 75,870 cases are pending of which 10,660 have the potential to be resolved. The parties concerned have to be informed beforehand and counselled for a mutually agreeable resolution.

During the last Lok Adalat exercise conducted in Mandya, 11,012 cases were resolved. She said Lok Adalat is an effective means for resolving cases through counselling and mediation, and will benefit commoners.

There will be a pre-litigation hearing in all the courts daily till August 13. People who have taken up issues related to telephone bill, electricity bill, cheque bounce cases, and loan recovery cases, and litigants interested in arriving at an amicable solution should give their consent to be part of the dispute resolution mechanism. In case the dispute is pending in court, the same could be informed to the advocates handling the case, and an application should be submitted to resolve the case through Lok Adalat, said Ms. Nalini Kumar.

For details, litigants can contact the DSLA or the respective taluk services committee or email dlsa.mandya@gmail.com or send a WhatsApp message on 9482971495 or call 08232-229345 or 1800-425-90900.