1,053 houses damaged, 518 livestock dead in rain-related incidents

Govind M. Karjol

KALABURAGI

16 October 2020 01:25 IST

As many as 7,603 people shifted to flood relief centres, says Govind Karjol

As many as 7,603 people from across Kalaburagi district have been shifted to flood relief centres, after water entered villages causing a flood-like situation following heavy rainfall and discharge of huge volume of water from major reservoirs, Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Govind Karjol has said.

Mr. Karjol in a release here on Thursday stated that over 1,053 houses were damaged in flood-related incidents and 7,603 people from low-lying areas affected due to floods have been evacuated and shifted to relief centres set up at 48 places across the district. As many as 518 livestock died in the floods, he added.

He also directed the district authorities to conduct a survey to assess the damage caused to houses, crops, roads and other infrastructure due to heavy rain and floods.

Officials have been directed to act immediately and take up relief measures on a war-footing in the flood-affected areas.

31 villages affected

In Bagalkot district, 270 families in 31 villages located on the banks of the Krishna, the Malaprabha and the Ghataprabha were affected following an increase in water inflow due to heavy rainfall.

Mr. Karjol said that 210 flood victims have been shifted to the four relief centres set up by the district authorities and provided with shelter, food and other basic facilities. A sum of ₹ 10,000 each was given to the 270 families affected by the devastating floods in the district and Rs. 30,000 relief was given for each head of cattle lost, Mr. Karjol added.

As per the information provided by the district authorities, standing crops on 34,869 hectares of land suffered damage in the district. As many as 105 houses have been severely damaged and 28 partially destructed, while 338 houses have suffered minor damage. Of these, 347 houses were included in the list to take up repair works by Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd.(RGRHCL), Mr. Karjol said. Rain also damaged 23 handloom units in the district leaving workers jobless. A 999 km stretch of road constructed by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, 94 km stretch of State Highway, 308 km arterial roads were also damaged in rain.

As many as 32 bridges, 43 canals, 54 sub-canals, 28 tanks, 15 lift irrigation projects, 1,851 electricity poles, 471 transformers, 69-km-long electricity transmission line have also been damaged. The estimated damage was pegged at around ₹ 857 crore, Mr. Karjol added.