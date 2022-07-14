105 kg of red sanders recovered, one held

The Kengeri police unearthed an inter-State red sanders smuggling racket and arrested a 30-year-old man from Chitoor, and recovered 105 kg of red sanders worth ₹3.15 lakh from them.

The accused, identified as Chemala Chanchuraja, along with two of his associates, was driving to Mysuru when the police on night rounds intercepted the car. The accused tried to speed away, but the police gave a chase and nabbed Chanchuraju along with the car, while his associates manage to escape.

The police recovered 105 kg of five red sander logs from the car. Probe revealed that he is part of the smuggling racket and was taking the consignment to Mysuru to give it to his customers, the police said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Forest Act.