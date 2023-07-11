10,440 cases settled in Lok Adalat in Yadgir district

July 11, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Yadgir

A National Lok Adalat, which was held in various courts in Yadgir district on July 8, has succeeded in settling 10,440 cases pending before courts resulting in a settlement amount of ₹10.72 crore involved in those cases, according to District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Nanjundaiah and Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of DLSA Ravindra Honole.

In a release here on Tuesday, Mr. Nanjundaiah said that a total 10 Benches were established in courts across the district where litigant public got their cases settled amicably.

Out of 10,440 cases, 18 were settled before the Bench established in the District and Sessions Court followed by 987 cases in the Senior Civil Judge Court, 601 in the Senior Civil Judge Court in Shahapur, 772 in the Senior Civil Judge Court in Shorapur, 1,266 in the JMFC in Yadgir, 1,389 in the JMFC in Shahapur, 1,131 in the JMFC in Shorapur, 1,250 in the Additional Civil Judge Court and JMFC in Yadgir, 1,228 in the Additional Civil Judge Court and JMFC in Shahapur and 1,798 cases in the Additional Civil Judge Court and JMFC in Shorapur.

And, 81 cases related to property suits, 20 motor accident, 13 debt recovery suits, 23 specific performances suits, 8,242 small causes and 33 dishonor of cheque cases were settled.

The judges said that four couples, who had filed for divorce, were reunited after their petitions were settled.