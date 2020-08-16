1,041 hostels being built across the State

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol unveiling plaques for different projects at a public meeting in Sedam, Kalaburagi district, on Sunday.

KALABURAGI

16 August 2020 23:24 IST

Govind M. Karjol lays foundation stones for various projects worth ₹ 122 crore

Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Govind M. Karjol said that the State government had, amid COVID-19 pandemic, taken up the construction of 1,041 hostels for the benefit of students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“The B.S. Yediyurappa government has sanctioned 47 new residential school buildings in the last one year. We have completed construction and put them for public use. Work on 181 residential school buildings is under way. The government is spending ₹ 2,450 crore for the purpose,” he said.

He was addressing a public meeting at Sedam in Kalaburagi district on Sunday after laying foundation stones for various projects being taken up at a cost of ₹ 122 crore.

Asserting his government’s commitment to the welfare of deprived communities, Mr. Karjol said that as much as ₹ 26,000 crore had been spent for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State.

“We have not stopped development and welfare works even in the time of a health crisis. To help the poor working masses that lived from hand to mouth on their day’s earning but hit hard by lockdown, Mr. Yediyurappa had announced ₹ 2,280 crore package and ensured that the amount was directly deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries,” he said.

He added that Sedam Sub Division that included Sedam, Chincholi and Chittapur taluks, received ₹ 232 crore from the Social Welfare Department, ₹ 150 crore from the Public Works Department and ₹ 140 crore from District Mineral Fund for the development works. “Construction of 176 school buildings taken up under NABARD Scheme is also under way,” he said.

Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav, Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna Hanamantharaya Malaji, Yadgir Zilla Panchayat president Basanagouda, Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, legislator B.G. Patil, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, Superintendent of Police Simi Mariam George and other dignitaries were present.

MLA Sedam Rajkumar Patil Telkur presided over the meeting.