1,037 students graduate from the National Institute of Engineering in Mysuru

December 11, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Over 1,000 students graduated from the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) at the 12 th Graduation Day held here on Saturday. NIE got autonomous status in 2017.

Out of 1,037 graduates, 44 BE, 17 M.Tech and 7 MCA rank holders got the gold medals. Also, 11 students got honors’ degrees and 10 research scholars received gold medals for completing their PhDs at NIE Research Centre here. On the occasion, rank holders were felicitated.

Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Raina, Vice-chancellor, M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru was the chief guest and delivered the graduation day address. Mr. Srinath Batni, director, NIE Board of Management, presided.

Dr. Raina, in his address, gave a call for producing thought leaders in all disciplines.

The government’s initiatives towards the Start-up India campaign is gaining momentum. It will certainly promote financing for start-ups and offer incentives to boost entrepreneurship and job creation. “I also urge you students to become entrepreneurs and job creators. Today, India needs job givers, and job creators and not job seekers.”

“Every effort in each institution goes in developing a dynamic academic curriculum and bringing it must be on par with the best institutions in the world with an industry focus. We shall create institutions of excellence in our quest to make India Atma Nirbhar,” he added.

Innovation and Research

He said it is through innovation, research and development that we can bring positive transformation in our society and address many of problems like poverty, disease, unemployment, hunger and look towards sustainability. “You have the responsibility for ushering in societal transformation using the knowledge of science and technology, social science and humanities and other subjects which you have acquired over the years.”

Our success in taking advantage of the demographic dividend depends on how you all can transform your energies into productive human capital through education, innovation, skills for entrepreneurship and values and ethics, he added.

Mr. Raina said the last two years have really derailed us in many aspects but now we have aligned ourselves towards the growth. “We saw new norms being brought in the teaching-learning process through a blended mode of education. It has to some extent hampered our hands-on training to gain professional competencies,” he opined.