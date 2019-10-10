₹1,035 cr. to be used for flood relief

The State government has decided to utilise ₹1,035 crore out of the ₹1,200 crore that has come as financial assistance from the Centre towards flood relief, said Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

“The remaining amount of ₹165 crore will go towards the development of roads and schools. The government, through the Public Works Department, has already released ₹500 crore towards repair of roads. The government has also relaxed tender procedures to remove works below ₹50 lakh from tendering process,” he said on Wednesday after the Cabinet subcommittee meeting on floods and drought.

Stating that the State has received 15% more rains than usual, Mr. Ashok said that under the NDRF rules, relief amount will not come to huts, petty shops and others. “The committee has decided that the State government should provide relief to such establishments. A final decision would be taken after consulting Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa,” he said.

He added that an estimated 1,200 petty shops and about 3,000 huts have been damaged in the floods.

The Minister said directions have been given to distribute ₹1,029 crore to farmers affected by drought, and officials have been asked to list the drought-affected taluks before October 30, which would be submitted to the Centre.