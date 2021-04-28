Hassan

28 April 2021 19:22 IST

The daily cases crossed 1,000 in Hassan on Wednesday. With 1,031 fresh cases of COVID-19, the total number of infected people in the district rose to 31,890. And, 10 more people died, increasing the death toll to 556.

Among the infected so far 31,502 have recovered and 5,832 are under treatment. Of those under treatment, 72 are in the intensive care unit.

Hassan taluk has contributed the highest number of fresh cases – 367. As many as 134 are from Arsikere, 106 are from Arkalgud, 103 from Sakleshpur, 97 from Channarayapatna, 90 from Holenarsipur, 78 from Belur, 45 from Alur and 13 are from other districts. Of the dead, four are from Hassan taluk, one each from Alur, Arsikere and Channarayapatna taluks and three are from other districts. In the last three days, 30 people have died in the district.

The number of patients from other districts admitting to hospitals in Hassan has been on the rise. Many from Bengaluru, who could not get beds in the capital, are rushing to hospitals in the town.