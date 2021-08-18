103 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan reported 103 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,08,438 and the death toll rose to 1,313.

Among the fresh cases four are from Alur, 18 in Arkalgud, 15 in Arsikere, 12 in Belur, nine in Channarayapatna, 30 in Hassan, five in Holenarsipur, nine in Sakleshpur and one more from outside the district. As many as 1,020 people are under treatment.

Shivamogga reported 48 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday. So far 1,054 people have died due to the infection in the district.

Among the fresh cases, 21 are in Shivamogga taluk, one in Bhadravati, seven in Tirthahalli, four in Shikaripur, eight in Sagar, four in Hosanagar, one in Sorab and two more from other districts.

As many as 324 people are under treatment, said a bulletin issued by Shivamogga district administration.