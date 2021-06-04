1,025 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

04 June 2021 19:12 IST

Hassan district reported 1,025 fresh cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths due to the infection on Friday. With that, the number of cases increased to 89,316 and the death toll rose to 1,053.

Among the dead, three are from Hassan taluk, one each from Alur, Arsikere, Belur, Channarayapatna, Holenarsipur and a neighbouring district. So far 75,228 have recovered from the infection and 13,035 are under treatment. Of them, 156 are under treatment in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases 311 are from Hassan taluk, 172 from Arsikere, 110 from Channarayapatna, 155 from Arkalgud taluk, 79 from Belur, 96 from Holenarsipur, 61 from Alur and 41 are from Sakleshpur taluk.

