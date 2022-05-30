102-year-old man undergoes ‘rare‘ hip replacement surgery

A high-risk surgery was successfully performed on a 102-year-old man at a private hospital here. The “rare bipolar hip replacement surgery” was performed to correct the fractured neck of the left femur of the centenarian patient.

Balakrishna Gowda T. N., Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon and Head, Institutes of Orthopaedics, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru performed the surgery at the hospital on the patient, Srikantaiah N., who was rushed to the emergency with complaints of pain in the left hip region after he had a fall at home. The patient expressed his inability to bear weight on his left lower limb. Earlier to this incident, he was active and independently performed his daily chores. On examination of his condition, it was found that there was a fracture on the left proximal femur (fractured neck of femur), the doctors told a press conference here on Monday.

Given his advanced age and the complications of becoming bedridden, the doctor, after discussing with his family, decided to do a modular bipolar hip arthroplasty. This surgery is similar to a total hip replacement, but it involves only half of the hip. The surgery plan was devised given the fact that the elderly patients with hip fractures are prone to develop infections in the chest and urinary tract, deep vein thrombosis, bedsores, compromised cardio-pulmonary reserve and other complications.

The treatment was aimed at making the patient walk as early as possible and avoid future complications. After examination of all parameters, Srikantaiah was operated on with a hip replacement of his left hip joint. The surgery was completed in 20 minutes. Within 24 hours after the surgery, the patient was back on his feet, a release from the hospital said.

Dr. Gowda said, “There were many risks associated with performing the surgery considering his age. Devising a comprehensive management plan to overcome any possible challenges, we decided on performing the surgery for a quicker and safer recovery avoiding all possible risks. A minimal incision of 5-6 cm instead of 14-15 cm was done to avoid blood loss, and the hip replacement was carried out.”

Speaking after his father’s surgery, Nanjundaswamy, 75 years, expressed his happiness at getting his father back on his feet within less than four days.

Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, said the Institute of Orthopaedics performs nearly 1,300 plus surgeries out of which about 100 plus are on patients above 80 years and up to 100 years, having multiple ailments like comorbidities, lung diseases, urinary issues, cancer etc., enabling them to stay mobile and lead an everyday life till their natural life expectancy, the release stated.