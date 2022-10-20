102-km Peripheral Ring Road to get full funding from Centre: Mysuru MP

The proposed peripheral ring road for Mysuru will require acquisition of nearly 824 acres of land in the rural hinterland. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said that the Centre has promised complete funding for the proposed 102-km peripheral ring road (PRR). Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will submit a detailed project report (DPR) to the government of India soon seeking approval and allocation of funds.

Speaking at the Big Tech Show 2022 in Mysuru on October 20, the MP said he had discussed the project and also submitted a memorandum on the PRR to Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari when he was in in the city recently.

The Centre had assured of including the project under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase 2.

The Union Minister had suggested developing clusters for the Information Technology, Biotechnology, Electronics, Industrial and Health, and other sectors along the proposed PRR for making the project financially viable.

“We have the vision of accentuating development in Mysuru, like in Pune which saw tremendous development after an expressway was built connecting the city with Mumbai. Such development can be expected in Mysuru too as the city has now been connected with an expressway to Bengaluru,” the MP said.

Mr. Simha said the grade separators have been proposed at the ring road junction, particularly at the exit of the expressway in Mysuru, to prevent gridlocks. The emphasis is on ensuring smooth movement of traffic without any congestion in the city.

“After I became the MP, I made efforts to get nine trains to Mysuru, including trains with direct connectivity to major cities like Hyderabad in Telangana and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. We are getting a Vande Bharat Express to Chennai, which will be flagged off in November,” Mr. Simha said.

The MP said the support that investors and industries want in Mysuru is being taken care of by the government of Karnataka while focusing on expanding connectivity to the city, which is key for development and getting investments.