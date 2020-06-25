₹10,194 crore to be released for pending housing schemes

The State Cabinet on Thursday in principle decided to release ₹10,194 crore for completion of 9.74 lakh houses under various housing schemes.

Briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the amount would be used for completion of 9.74 lakh houses, which were pending since 2012. Owing to various reasons, houses under many schemes had not been completed for the last eight years, he said.

The Cabinet cleared a draft of the Bill on slashing 30% salary and allowances of MLAs, MLCs, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and all Ministers for one year. The Bill would be tabled during the next session of the legislature.

It was decided to hand over the Pandavapura Cooperative Sugar Factory to a private company on a lease basis for 40 years. It was also decided to take up construction work of a guesthouse on the State government’s land at Tirumala in Tirupathi at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore.