₹10,194 crore to be released for pending housing schemes

The State Cabinet on Thursday in principle decided to release ₹10,194 crore for completion of 9.74 lakh houses under various housing schemes.
Briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the amount would be used for completion of 9.74 lakh houses, which were pending since 2012. Owing to various reasons, houses under many schemes had not been completed for the last eight years, he said.
The Cabinet cleared a draft of the Bill on slashing 30% salary and allowances of MLAs, MLCs, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and all Ministers for one year. The Bill would be tabled during the next session of the legislature.
It was decided to hand over the Pandavapura Cooperative Sugar Factory to a private company on a lease basis for 40 years. It was also decided to take up construction work of a guesthouse on the State government’s land at Tirumala in Tirupathi at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath