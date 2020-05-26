101 new COVID-19 cases reported in State

A total of 101 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State on Tuesday, taking the tally to 2,283. Of the new cases, 81 patients are those who have travelled from other States — a majority from Maharashtra — while four patients have international travel history.
The highest number of cases was reported from Chitradurga district at 20. This was followed by Yadgir with 14 cases.
Of the 1,489 active cases in the State currently, 18 are in the intensive care unit. The total number of discharges on Tuesday was 43, taking the total number to 748.
So far, the State government has tested 2.28 lakh samples. On Tuesday, 9,020 samples were tested. A total of 25,852 people are under observation.
