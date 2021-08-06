101 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

06 August 2021 19:49 IST

Hassan district reported 101 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Friday. With that the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,07,310 and the death toll rose to 1,279.

As many as 1,178 people are under treatment and among them, 53 are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases, three are from Alur, seven from Araalgud, 17 from Arsikere, 15 from Belur, 11 from Channarayapatna, 36 from Hassan, five from Holenarsipur, three from Sakleshpur and four are from other districts.

Shivamogga district reported 32 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Friday. Among the fresh cases 17 are from Shivamogga, three each from Bhadravati and Thirthahalli, six from Sagar, two from Hosanagar and one from another district.

As many as 274 people are under treatment. So far 1,046 people have died due to the infection.